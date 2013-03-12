MADRID, March 12 Spain will look to crack down
on banker pay further than tough new European rules on bonuses,
by allowing shareholders to impose limits on overall
remuneration packages, Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on
Tuesday.
EU policymakers agreed in February to cap bankers' bonuses
at twice their salaries in the toughest limit of its kind in the
world.
That move is already being resisted by the financial sector
and countries such as Britain.
"We think that we should strengthen the future
implementation of the European directive in Spain, because the
problem in Spain is not so much variable remuneration but the
entire remuneration package," de Guindos told journalists after
appearing in parliament.
De Guindos said that the government would ensure that all
pay packages in the financial sector should have to be approved
by shareholders, who would also be able to impose limits on
total remuneration.
The Spanish plan comes as countries including Germany
consider stricter steps on executive pay in the wake of a
financial and economic crisis which led to state bailouts of
banks across Europe.
Executive payouts have not been as sensitive politically in
Spain as in countries such as the UK with bigger financial
sectors and leading investment banks.
But Spain was forced to turn to Europe for 41 billion euros
($53 billion) in aid last year to bail out several banks laid
low by a property market crash.
It has begun to take a tougher stance on payouts since as
anger over the rescue mounts in a struggling economy and amid
big public spending cuts.
Spain has already cracked down on pay at bailed-out banks,
limiting salaries of top executives at 500,000 euros at any
lender that received state aid.
In particular, multi-million-euro pay-offs and pension deals
for departing executives at rescued lenders have come under
scrutiny.
Under the new EU rules, bonuses are capped at one time base
salary, or twice base pay if shareholders vote in favour.
At a European level, policymakers are also mulling whether
to take further steps on making shareholder votes on banker pay
binding. ($1 = 0.7684 euros)
(Reporting by Sarah White and Jesus Aguado; editing by Jason
Neely)