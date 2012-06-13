MADRID, June 13 Spain's economy ministry said on
Wednesday the government does not have plans to liquidate any
bank.
The government maintains plans to clean-up, recapitalise and
privatise all the banks that have been rescued by the state, a
spokeswoman for the ministry told Reuters.
Earlier on Wednesday European Commissioner for Competition
Joaquin Almunia told Reuters in an interview that Spain may need
to wind down one of its bailed-out savings banks.
Spain is awaiting final approval from the European
Commission for the restructuring plan for three banks rescued by
the state: NCG Banco (NovaGalicia), CatalunyaCaixa and Banco de
Valencia.
(Reporting by Julien Toyer; Writing by Fiona Ortiz)