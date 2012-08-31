BRIEF-Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 engines order from Hawaiian Airlines
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
MADRID Aug 31 Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said on Friday a fund aimed at improving the liquidity of the country's autonomous regions should be up and running in the coming days or weeks.
He also said that the majority of assets going into a newly created "bad bank" will be related to the property sector.
Earlier on Friday the government approved the country's latest banking reform in which it will establish a new entity to hive off banks' rotten property assets.
De Guindos said the amount of funding for the "bad bank" from a European rescue fund will be low.
* Rolls-Royce wins Trent 700 order from Hawaiian Airlines Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* McDermott acquires newly built deepwater pipelay and construction vessel Amazon
* The Medicines Company announces FDA filing acceptance of new drug application for intravenous antibiotic carbavance(meropenem-vaborbactam)