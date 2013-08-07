BRIEF-Segro Plc buys 50 pct interest in Airport Property Partnership JV
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture
MADRID Aug 7 Spain's nationalised Catalunya Banc said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell its property management unit to U.S. investment funds Kennedy Wilson and Varde Partners.
The business has over 8.7 billion euros ($11.6 billion) of assets under management, Catalunya Banc said, adding that these included properties transferred to a government-backed "bad bank" known as Sareb.
It did not disclose a sale price. ($1 = 0.7513 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Clare Kane)
* Acquired the 50 per cent interest in the Airport Property Partnership joint venture
* Said on Thursday that it decided to increase an impairment loss by 269,000 zlotys on shares of IFEA Sp. z o.o. (IFEA)
SHANGHAI, March 10 China stocks ended flat on Friday, as initial excitement toward the country's annual parliamentary meeting petered out and investors turned cautious ahead of a likely U.S. rate hike next week.