* Spanish banks past worst, but more property-linked losses
likely
* Spain's banks had to take 40-50 pct writedowns on
properties
* Funds want discounts beyond these to buy asset portfolios
* Spanish real estate prices seen falling further
By Sarah White
MADRID, Feb 19 Banks in Spain may take bigger
losses than they hoped this year on real estate repossessed from
borrowers, as they compete for buyers with Sareb, the agency
tasked with clearing up the weaker banks after a property crash.
Banks were left holding hundreds of thousands of houses,
half-built commercial and residential developments and plots of
land after borrowers and developers ran into trouble when the
property boom turned to bust in 2008.
Property-related losses eventually forced the government to
secure a 40 billion euro ($53 billion) bailout for its banks
from Europe.
Last year, the banks wrote down foreclosed property on their
books by around 40-50 percent after government decrees forced
them to make provision for losses and reflect lower market
values. The clean-up helped them start selling housing at
discounts, mainly to individuals, but with the country in a deep
recession and unemployment at 26 percent, demand for property is
weak even at knockdown prices.
But now lenders face competition for buyers from Sareb, the
"bad bank" set up to manage up to 60 billion euros' worth of
assets from bailed-out lenders, which put its first lot of
13,000 properties up for sale at the end of January.
Since Sareb, set up at the request of Brussels, is taking
over assets from rescued banks at discounts that are steeper
than those forced on the sector by the government, the fear is
that its disposals will push down prices and clog up the market.
Yet if Spain's healthier banks turn to private equity firms
and hedge funds to help shift their assets, they might have to
swallow more losses too. Four investment bankers in Madrid said
funds typically demanded discounts of 60-80 percent.
"The sale of secured assets to investors would likely be
done at prices below those of the Royal Decrees (the
government-enforced clean-up), with big discounts," said
Fernando Acuna of Taurus Iberica, which markets banks'
properties and advises them on portfolio sales.
"The discounts from the decrees were more in line with the
prices seen in the normal consumer market."
But what is normal once Sareb is selling in volume?
Early estimates had put the properties Sareb would house at
89,000, though Sareb said that could change.
There are about 200,000 repossessed properties in Spain, on
top of 1 million newly built homes for sale, rating agency Fitch
estimated in December, adding that banks had on average been
selling properties last year at half the price they were
originally valued at.
CRUISING SPEED
Property prices have already slumped 35 percent from a 2007
peak, according to real estate valuations group Tinsa, and Fitch
forecast recently they had another 15-20 percent to fall.
Banks able to take another hit could now start selling
portfolios to investors to move quickly with disposals, bankers
said.
Santander, which has said it wants to aggressively
shed property assets this year, is setting aside 1 billion euros
in its 2013 budget to cover possible portfolio sales at a
"significant discount".
"If we can get in there before the Sareb starts achieving
cruising speed, so much the better," Chief Executive Alfredo
Saenz said in January during a results presentation. Capital
gains from sales of other items would offset the hit, he said.
U.S. funds Centerbridge, Apollo, Fortress, Lone Star and
Cerberus are among those actively circling the Spanish market
for property assets, investment bankers said.
FORECLOSURES ON THE RISE
Not all Spanish banks will want to take more immediate pain
from their property problems, with Santander and rival BBVA
, the country's top two banks with large overseas
operations, better able to weather writedowns than most.
Selling to individuals is slower than shifting portfolios
but typically costs less, because individuals are not
necessarily looking to turn a profit like funds are.
BBVA for example said it had sold 12,000
foreclosed properties last year at an average 40 percent
discount, mainly by selling them piecemeal.
But asset values risk dropping the longer properties sit on
banks' books, and lenders may struggle to sell anything beyond
their better assets to individuals at attractive prices.
House prices have fallen more sharply on the Mediterranean
coast, where developers erected kilometres of resorts that now
stand empty, than in city areas, according to Tinsa.
Funds are also interested in the best real estate, such as
commercial developments or upscale flats in the centre of big
cities, but they might also help banks shift less attractive
ones at heavily discounted rates, bankers said.
Foreclosures are also still rising - up over 18 percent in
the first nine months of 2012, court data shows - adding to the
pressure to sell existing stock. And developers are still
collapsing, with major real estate firm Reyal Urbis
filing for insolvency on Tuesday.
While banks have no firm timelines to rid themselves of
properties, keeping big exposures could also hinder their
funding prospects as they try to cut their reliance on central
banks and turn to bond markets instead.
"Spanish banks seeking to target international investors as
a source of funding must now reduce their exposure to real
estate assets to help regain investor confidence," Fitch
analysts Carlos Massip and Juan David Garcia said in a December
report.