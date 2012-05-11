MADRID May 11 Spain will force its banks to increase provisions to 30 percent from 7 percent on their sound property loans, the government said on Friday.

The move would mean an extra 30 billion euros of provisions made by the banks, and would take coverage of the banks' total real estate asset and loan portfolios to 45 percent.

Banks who were unable to raise the extra capital would be able to get a five-year loan, via a convertible bond, from the state at an interest rate of 10 percent, double the country's sovereign rate.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said provisions against real estate assets would total 137 billion euros. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; writing by Nigel Davies)