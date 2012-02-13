MADRID Feb 13 Ratings agencies Fitch
lowered its ratings on four big Spanish banks while Standard &
Poor's cut its rating for the industry as a whole on Monday
following recent sovereign downgrades and on concerns of funding
difficulties and a weak economy.
S&P's revised its Banking Industry Country Assessment
(BICRA) to group 5 from group 4, warning it expects the system's
profitability to remain below average for the medium term due to
unfavourable economic and financial environment.
"We believe investor confidence remains fragile and
anticipate further episodes of illiquidity and volatility in the
funding markets over the medium term," the agency said in an
investors note.
"In our opinion, the Spanish banking system is vulnerable to
turbulent capital markets because it relies to a degree on
foreign funding."
The system was benefitting from support from Spanish and
European authorities, specifically the European Central Bank's
liquidity programme, the agency said.
S&P downgraded Spain's credit rating Jan 13.
Spain's banks have been under intense focus on concerns
their exposure to a collapsed property sector has left them with
billions of euros of bad loans on their books and no access to
international markets as the euro zone debt crisis drags on.
Spain is widely thought to have already entered its second
recession since the end of 2010 and unemployment is more than
double the EU average while a virtual credit freeze by banks,
ordered to raise capital, further hobbles the economy.
Meanwhile, Fitch cut the euro zone's largest bank Santander
to "A" with a negative outlook on the back of a Spanish
sovereign downgrade Jan. 27 as well as BBVA, Bankia
and CaixaBank.
"The downgrade of Spain indicates a weakening of its ability
to support its largest banks. However, Fitch expects the Spanish
authorities to continue to show a high propensity to support
these institutions," Fitch said.
Spain's new government has told the banking sector it must
recognise and deal with an additional 50 billion euros in asset
losses in an effort to clean lenders' balance sheets.
($1 = 0.7566 euros)
