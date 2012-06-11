NEW YORK, June 11 Fitch ratings on Monday cut
the long-term credit ratings for Spanish banks Banco Santander
and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to BBB-plus from A,
following on the heels of a three-notch slide in the sovereign's
rating last week.
The ratings on both Santander and BBVA
now carry a negative outlook, Fitch said in a statement.
The bank downgrades reflect worries similar to those
affecting the sovereign rating, including expectations that
Spain will remain in recession through 2013, the statement
noted.
Euro zone finance ministers agreed on Saturday to lend Spain
up to 100 billion euros to shore up its teetering banks, and
Madrid said it would specify precisely how much it needs once
independent audits report in just over a week.
(Reporting By Luciana Lopez; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)