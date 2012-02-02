MADRID Feb 2 Spain on Thursday demanded banks raise 50 billion euros ($65.9 billion) in extra funds to cushion against foreclosed properties and bad loans to developers.

In a press release on a financial overhaul, the economy ministry said the banks would need to increase provisions for problem assets to up to 80 percent.

It said no public money would be used in the bank reform. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Tracy Rucinski)