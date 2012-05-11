MADRID May 11 Spain's government will demand banks increase provisioning by up to 47 percent on healthy real estate loans, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.

A government source also told Reuters that banks will have to separate real estate assets from their balance sheets before the end of the year.

The moves form part of a wider bank reform plan to be announced later on Friday. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Nigel Davies)