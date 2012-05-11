BRIEF-Lone Star Value Management reports 11.1 pct stake in Superior Drilling Products
* Lone Star Value Management Llc reports 11.1 percent stake in Superior Drilling Products Inc, as of January 27, 2017
MADRID May 11 Spain's government will demand banks increase provisioning by up to 47 percent on healthy real estate loans, newspaper El Pais reported on Friday.
A government source also told Reuters that banks will have to separate real estate assets from their balance sheets before the end of the year.
The moves form part of a wider bank reform plan to be announced later on Friday. (Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Writing by Nigel Davies)
* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 5.57 PERCENT PASSIVE STAKE IN TEREX CORP AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2016 - SEC FILING Source text - http://bit.ly/2l1KXJ5 Further company coverage:
Feb 3 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday dropped its case against two former executives at now-defunct home lender Thornburg Mortgage Inc in a lawsuit brought in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.