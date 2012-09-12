UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
MADRID, Sept 12 Spain's Santander, BBVA and La Caixa will contribute the lion's share of the syndicated-loan component of Spain's regional rescue fund, banking sources close to the negotiations said on Wednesday.
The three banks will each bring up to 2 billion euros to the 8-billion-euro loan which makes up just under half of Spain's 18-billion-euro regional liquidity mechanism aimed at easing financing conditions for the cash-strapped regions.
"Santander, BBVA, Caixabank will have around the same share, around 2 billion euros or a little bit less than that," said one of the sources on condition of anonymity.
Banco Sabadell and the nationalised lender Bankia will together contribute up to 2 billion euros to the syndicated loan.
The banks participating in the syndicated loan will receive treasury bonds as a guarantee, said the same source.
The banks declined to comment. (Reporting By Jesús Aguado; Editing by Julien Toyer)
