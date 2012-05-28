Teck Resources posts quarterly profit after year-ago loss
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
MADRID May 28 Spain will not resort to external rescue funds to clean-up the country's troubled financial system, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated on Monday, adding that nationalised lender Bankia will be sold once it is cleaned up.
Bankia has asked Spain's government for rescue funding of 19 billion euros ($24 billion), beyond 4.5 billion euros it has also received from the government, raising concerns over the potential bill for a rescue of the system as a whole. ($1 = 0.7992 euros) (Reporting By Sarah White, writing by Tracy Rucinski)
Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd, North America's largest producer of steel-making coal, reported a profit, compared to a year-ago loss, when it recorded one-time charges of C$536 million.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share