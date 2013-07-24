MADRID, July 25 Three Spanish banks, including bailed-out lender Bankia, are expected to reveal higher bad debts and more provisions against losses when they report first half earnings on Thursday, though asset sales could help push up profits.

Net income at Spanish lenders was gutted by steep writedowns on soured real estate assets last year, and a deep recession is still weighing on revenues, as more borrowers struggle to keep up with loan payments.

Regulators' demands are also taking their toll, after the Bank of Spain recently asked lenders to reclassify more of their refinanced loans as non-performing ones.

Investors will also be watching for a shift in dividend strategy by mid-sized players Sabadell and Bankinter after the Bank of Spain recently urged banks to cap cash payouts at 25 percent of profit.

Bankinter may have to cut its payout, which it traditionally has made all in cash, while Sabadell may have to give out a higher portion in shares. Bankia is restricted from making dividend payments until 2014.

Most of Spain's banking trouble so far has come among its raft of smaller lenders and the three banks reporting on Thursday offer a good sample of how the sector as a whole is doing and should hint at how others' results will go.

Bankia, whose 19.2 billion euro ($25 billion) loss last year made it one of the focal points of concern around Spain's financial system, is expected to manage a 246 million euro net profit for the first half of 2013, according to the averaged forecasts of four analysts polled by Reuters.

One-off gains from asset disposals, such as a 12 percent stake Bankia had in International Airlines Group will likely help, although the lender could instead put the cash into provisions against further loan losses.

Net interest income at Bankia, a measure of earnings on loans, was expected to drop sharply compared to a year ago, although analysts said it could have improved in the second quarter compared to the start of 2013, as deposits costs fell.

That trend could also benefit Sabadell, where analysts in a Reuters poll predicted a rise in lending income versus last year.

Bankinter, who have been helped by having been more conservative than most in a property bubble that burst in 2008, are expected to see lending income fall 17 percent. ($1 = 0.7565 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Patrick Graham)