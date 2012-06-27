SANTANDER, Spain, June 27 A European bailout of Spanish banks will not free up credit but rather restrict it even more, the chairman of Spain's fifth largest bank Banco Sabadell warned on Wednesday.

Spanish consumers and businesses have suffered a drastic decline in credit as banks struggle under the weight of debt from the collapse of a property boom five years ago.

Spain requested up to 100 billion euros ($125 billion) of European funds to recapitalise its weakest banks on June 9, but Sabadell's chairman said the tough conditions imposed on banks in need of aid will make it even harder for them to lend.

"Solvent firms are going to reduce their bank credit ... the nationalised ones are already out of the market and the ones in the middle that receive some type of temporary loan will have no choice but to restrict lending," Josep Oliu said at a conference organised by the economic journalists' association APIE in the northern city of Santander.

Euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday said Spain was likely to require between 51-62 billion euros in assistance for its banks from the euro zone's rescue funds, as well as an additional "safety margin". ($1 = 0.8028 euros) (Reporting By Carlos Ruano; Writing by Tracy Rucinski; Editing by Amanda Cooper and Elaine Hardcastle)