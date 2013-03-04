MADRID, March 4 Spain is likely to halt the auction of nationalised lender Catalunya Banc after offers fell short of the government's expectations, two sources familiar with the process said.

Suspending the sale would be a blow to Spain's hopes of progressing quickly with the clean-up of its financial sector, laid low by a five-year-old property market crash, although it has until 2017 to get the bank off its hands under a deal with its European partners.

Only two banks, top player Santander and Banco Popular, formally presented non-binding offers for the rescued Catalan lender, the sources said.

A third, Sabadell, registered its interest for Catalunya Banc but without formalising its offer, a third source said. BBVA, which had said it was studying a bid for the bank, did not present an offer, one of the first two sources said.

"There's almost every certainty now that the bank will not be sold in this auction process because the only firm offers from Santander and Popular were not attractive enough," one of the sources close to the process said.

The first round of the auction, which had been due to close at the end of last week, was extended until later on Monday, two sources said.

Spain's Economy Ministry, the bank restructuring fund FROB - through which the government owns Catalunya Banc - and the four lenders mentioned in the process declined to comment.

Spain had already interrupted the bank's sale last year when it began negotiating a rescue of up to 100 billion euros ($130 billion) from Europe for its ailing lenders.

It began auctioning off the bank again in early 2013, and had hoped this sale would pave the way for more disposals of bailed out lenders, including NCG Banco, also known as NovaCaixaGalicia.

But several sources close to the process said one major sticking point was the government's refusal to include an asset protection scheme with the sale, which would protect prospective buyers from future losses at the expense of the state.

While previous disposals of state-rescued lenders had included such a scheme, Catalunya Banc has been fully recapitalised and has moved its rotten real estate assets to a so-called 'bad bank' set up by the government, leading the state to try and auction off the lender without one.

Catalunya Banc also has one of the biggest market shares in the relatively wealthy region of Catalonia, adding to its attraction for healthy banks keen to expand in Spain.

($1 = 0.7702 euros) (Writing by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer and Mark Potter)