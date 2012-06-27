MADRID, June 27 Spain's Banco Santander
continues to focus on Latin America for growth and does not rule
out acquisitions in the region, the head of the bank's Latin
American division said on Wednesday.
"The bank's goal in Latin America is clear. Our focus is on
growth, not on selling," Jesus Zabalza said in comments
published by the bank after his speech at a conference in the
northern Spanish city of Santander.
Spain's largest bank has operations in Argentina, Brazil,
Mexico, Chile, Peru, Puerto Rico and Uruguay, a customer base of
41 million and over 6,000 branches. Latin America makes up
nearly a fifth of the group's assets and 52 percent of its net
profit.
The Spanish government has requested an international
bailout of 100 billion euros ($124.7 billion) to prop up its
financial system as the country struggles with the recession
that has ensued since the collapse of its property boom five
years ago.
The IMF and the international auditors that have examined
the banking system in Spain say the three largest banks are well
capitalised enough not to need to tap these funds.
($1 = 0.8019 euros)
