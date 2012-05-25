* Bank domestic bond holdings 30 pct of total
* International holdings fall
(Adds details, graphics link)
MADRID May 25 Spanish banks increased their
holdings of domestic government bonds in April, continuing a
trend of lenders stepping in to meet more of their sovereign's
financing needs even as the banks themselves threaten the
country's economic stability.
Meanwhile, international investors, spooked by fears of
contagion to Spain from a Greek euro zone exit, cut their
holdings, leaving Spanish banks flush with European Central Bank
cash to make up the shortfall.
Spanish and Italian lenders are coming under political
pressure to buy their sovereigns' bonds, creating an
interdependence that leaves banks at greater risk in the event
of a sovereign default.
Banks exposed to a huge property bust are seen as a major
risk for Spain and for the entire euro currency zone, because of
concerns that the government will end up having to ask for
international aid to prop up lenders.
Spanish lenders held 146.26 billion euros ($184 billion) of
sovereign debt in April, 30 percent of total Spanish government
bonds in issue, up from 13 percent of the total in the same
month one year ago, Treasury data showed on Friday.
Meanwhile, non-resident holdings of the bonds dropped to
188.55 billion euros, 38 percent of total bonds in issue, down
from 54 percent one year ago.
Bank of Italy data released last week also showed
international investors continued to reduce their holdings of
Italian bonds in January.
International investors holding Italian bonds accounted for
37 percent of Italy's government debt in January, down from 38
percent the previous month and down from over 40 percent in
August.
Spanish and Italian banks are using cheap cash made
available by the European Central Bank which can be used to buy
high-yielding government debt. Spanish banks were amongst the
biggest takers of the cheap three-year ECB funds.
The Spanish benchmark 10-year bond traded at a 6.2 percent
yield on Friday, not far off the 7 percent level that is seen as
unsustainable for a country's finances.
($1 = 0.7948 euros)
(Reporting By Sonya Dowsett)