MADRID Dec 15 Standard & Poor's cut the credit ratings of 10 Spanish banks on Thursday and said they remained on watch for a possible further cut subject to a review of Spain's sovereign rating.

The banks include Bankia and its holding company, Caixabank MC> and its holding company, Ibercaja, Bankinter , Sabadell and Popular.

S&P said the cut came after it applied new ratings criteria and updated its group methodology for banks.

S&P earlier this month put sovereign debt from the entire euro zone currency bloc on review for possible downgrades due to the deepening economic and credit crisis in the region.

The agency said on Thursday that within four weeks of deciding on whether or not to downgrade Spain's government debt, it will announce decisions on possible further cuts in the ratings of Spanish banks that are on review.

Spain's sovereign debt is currently rated AA- by S&P, an investment grade that indicates a "very strong payment capacity". (Reporting By Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Will Waterman)