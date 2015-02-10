(Adds details of issue and context)
MADRID Feb 10 Spanish bank BBVA is to
strengthen its capital base through issuing contingent
convertible bonds worth 1.5 billion euros ($1.70 billion).
In a statement to the stock market regulator on Tuesday,
BBVA said the issue would be offered only to foreign private
banks and qualified investors.
The bank would ask the bonds, convertible to shares which
would trade on the Irish stock exchange, to count as part of its
Tier 1 capital ratio, BBVA said in a statement.
The European Central Bank has been advising banks to set
aside more funds to bolster their capital, and to take into
account more stringent requirements when deciding on dividend
policy.
On Feb. 5, Spanish rival Popular priced a
contingent convertible bond worth 750 million
euros.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
