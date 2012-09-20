MADRID, Sept 20 Spain BBVA's chairman Francisco Gonzalez said on Thursday an independent stress test by consultancy Oliver Wyman will show the country's lenders need between 70 billion and 80 billion euros ($91.40-$104.46 billion) in capital.

The Spanish government will use the results of the audit to determine how much of an up to 100-billion-euro European credit line it will need to tap to recapitalise the country's lenders, badly hit by the end of a property bubble five years ago.

"We'll know in the next few days, in a week. We'll get a figure of around 70, 75 or 80 billion euros," Gonzalez said at an event in Madrid.

He also said BBVA, Spain's second biggest lender, may deposit assets in a "bad bank" in which troubled lenders will park their toxic real estate assets to later sell them off. He however said he was not willing to take a stake in the mechanism in the short-term.