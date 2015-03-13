MADRID, March 13 Spain's BBVA
confirmed on Friday it would make two dividend payments in cash
and two in scrip against 2015 earnings, as it gradually drops
payouts in shares.
BBVA was one of the first Spanish banks to shift dividend
strategies as the sector emerged from a deep crisis, triggered
by souring property loans. Throughout the crisis many lenders
had maintained large scrip dividends, where investors can choose
between cash and shares, keeping shareholders happy and also
helping them improve their own capital levels.
BBVA cut its dividend in 2013 but is moving towards payments
fully in cash, which it hopes to achieve by 2017. It is aiming
to keep payouts to 35 to 40 percent of profits, Chairman
Francisco Gonzalez said on Friday at the bank's annual
shareholder meeting.
Other lenders in the country have since followed suit. Top
rival Santander slashed its dividend in January and it
too is moving towards payments mostly in cash. Barcelona-based
Caixabank also aims to pay dividends fully in cash
from 2016.
Caixabank said late on Thursday it would pay a dividend of
0.16 euros per share in 2015, down from the 0.18 euros per share
of 2014. BBVA said its first scrip dividend payment would worth
around 0.13 euros per share. ($1 = 0.9504 euros)
