MADRID Jan 25 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA
will in January repay a "meaningful" part of the
long-term loans it has taken from the European Central Bank, a
spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.
The bank will also pay back another chunk of the loans in
February, she added, though that is unlikely to be the whole
remainder of the loans.
BBVA borrowed roughly 22 billion euros ($29.42 billion) from
the ECB, which set up so-called longer term refinancing
operations or LTROs in December 2011 and February 2012.
European banks will repay 137 billion euros of such loans
next week.
(Reporting by Jesus Aguado and Sarah White, Editing by Fiona
Ortiz)