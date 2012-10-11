MADRID Oct 11 Spain's second largest bank BBVA said on Thursday it was offering to buyout subordinated bonds worth up to 2.8 billion euros ($3.6 billion) in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet and debt portfolio.

Institutional investors which wished to apply for the offer had from Oct. 11 to Oct. 26, 1500 GMT, the bank said.

The offer applied across 17 series of debt instruments in a variety of currencies, includng euros, Japanese Yen and British Sterling.

The maximum discount for the offer was 35 percent, the bank said.

The longest maturity on offer was Oct 22, 2035 for a Yen-denominated instrument while the shortest dated paper, in euros, matured in Oct. 16, 2015.

The result of the buyout would be published Oct. 29. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting By Jesus Aguado, Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Jesus Aguado)