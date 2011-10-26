* Net profit falls to 3.14 bln euros vs f/cast 3.2 bln euros

* Bad loans ratio contained at 4.1 pct (Adds details)

MADRID, OCT 26 - Spanish bank BBVA said on Wednesday net profit fell 14.l percent in the first nine months of the year to 3.14 billion euros ($4.37 billion)from a year ago, slightly below forecasts, dragged down by lower trading revenues due to financial markets' volatility in the third quarter.

Excluding the hit on trading revenues, net profit fell 4.8 percent in the nine-month period.

Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans minus what it pays out on deposits -- fell 5 percent to 9.68 billion euros, broadly line with forecasts for 9.64 billion euros.

Bad loans as a percentage of the total stood at 4.1 percent at end-September, up from 4 percent at end-June.

Spain's second largest bank said its core capital ratio rose slightly to 9.1 percent at end-September from 9 percent at the end of June.

EU finance ministers neared an agreement on Saturday to provide 100 billion euros to European banks which would be obliged to raise their core tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent of risk-adjusted assets to help them withstand losses on euro zone sovereign debt and restore confidence in the wholesale money markets.

According to banking sources, EBA will take into consideration only the top five banks in Spain when drawing up a recapitalisation plan for the country's lenders. (Reporting by Nigel Davies; Writing by Paul Day and Judy MacInnes)(paul.e.day@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 83 08; Reuters Messaging: paul.e.day.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) ($1 = 0.719 Euros)