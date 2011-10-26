* Net profit falls to 3.14 bln euros vs f/cast 3.2 bln euros
* Bad loans ratio contained at 4.1 pct
(Adds details)
MADRID, OCT 26 - Spanish bank BBVA said on
Wednesday net profit fell 14.l percent in the first nine months
of the year to 3.14 billion euros ($4.37 billion)from a year
ago, slightly below forecasts, dragged down by lower trading
revenues due to financial markets' volatility in the third
quarter.
Excluding the hit on trading revenues, net profit fell 4.8
percent in the nine-month period.
Net interest income -- what a bank earns on loans minus what
it pays out on deposits -- fell 5 percent to 9.68 billion euros,
broadly line with forecasts for 9.64 billion euros.
Bad loans as a percentage of the total stood at 4.1 percent
at end-September, up from 4 percent at end-June.
Spain's second largest bank said its core capital ratio rose
slightly to 9.1 percent at end-September from 9 percent at the
end of June.
EU finance ministers neared an agreement on Saturday to
provide 100 billion euros to European banks which would be
obliged to raise their core tier 1 capital ratios to 9 percent
of risk-adjusted assets to help them withstand losses on euro
zone sovereign debt and restore confidence in the wholesale
money markets.
According to banking sources, EBA will take into
consideration only the top five banks in Spain when drawing up a
recapitalisation plan for the country's lenders.
(Reporting by Nigel Davies; Writing by Paul Day and Judy
MacInnes)(paul.e.day@thomsonreuters.com; +34 91 585 83 08;
Reuters Messaging: paul.e.day.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))
($1 = 0.719 Euros)