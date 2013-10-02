Aberdeen and Standard Life enter into merger discussions
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.
MADRID Oct 2 Spain's second-biggest bank BBVA said on Wednesday it had finalised the sale of 64.3 percent of Chilean pension fund administrator AFP Provida S.A. to MetLife for $1.54 billion.
MetLife agreed to buy the largest pension fund administrator in Chile for around $2 billion in February to expand its presence in emerging markets.
BBVA received $1.3 billion as the sales price and around $230 million in dividends from AFP, generating net capital gains of around 500 million euros ($676.28 million).
PARIS, March 4 Drugmakers Sanofi and Regeneron said on Saturday results from a one-year test of their Dupixent product aimed at adults with eczema or moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD) had been positive.
NEW YORK, March 4 U.S. President Donald Trump disputed Arnold Schwarzenegger's announcement about quitting as host of the reality show "The Celebrity Apprentice," saying on Saturday that Schwarzenegger was leaving involuntarily after drawing few viewers.