BRIEF-PTSB eyeing double digit share of 6.5-7 bln euro mortgage market
* Permanent tsb CEO says sees Irish mortgage market growing to 6.5-7 billion euros in 2017, aiming for double digit share Further company coverage: (Reporting By Alistair Smout)
MADRID, April 26 Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, beat forecasts on Friday when it reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals.
The bank said net profit was 1.73 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, above the 1.66 billion euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.
But net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, missed analyst expectations, coming in at 3.62 billion euros, a 0.8 percent rise on the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)
BEIJING, March 8 China will curb speculative land purchases as it looks to fend off risks in the property market, land minister Jiang Daming said on Wednesday.
* Says to issue 5-year bonds worth 2.5 billion yuan ($361.89 million)