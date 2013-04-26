MADRID, April 26 Spain's second-biggest bank, BBVA, beat forecasts on Friday when it reported a 72.6 percent rise in first quarter net profit, helped by one-time gains from disposals.

The bank said net profit was 1.73 billion euros ($2.3 billion) in the first three months of the year, above the 1.66 billion euros predicted by analysts in a Reuters poll.

But net interest income, a measure of earnings on loans, missed analyst expectations, coming in at 3.62 billion euros, a 0.8 percent rise on the first quarter of 2012. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Elisabeth O'Leary)