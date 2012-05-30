MADRID/LONDON May 30 Spain is set to shake up
internet gambling this week, helping it capture much-needed tax
income as newly licenced firms slug it out to win over the
country's growing crowd of online poker and sports betting fans.
The heavily indebted government will award licences to
internet betting operators for the first time on Friday.
Revenues in the sector are estimated to be over 800 million
euros ($1 billion) in 2014, according to gaming association
Jdigital.
Online gaming has so far been dominated by foreign players,
with Spanish companies, including betting giant Codere
, only now set to enter the fray.
Unlike some other markets, Spain has not set a limit on the
number of licences it will award. So far, 59 companies have
applied, with only a small handful who have not met all the
requirements likely to be turned down, according to sources
familiar with the process.
London-listed firms Sportingbet and Bwin.party
digital, already active in Spain's unregulated market,
are expected to be among the main contenders, as are Ladbrokes
, 888 and Betfair.
"The sector is on fire, and it looks like if you are not
online, there is no future. But we will have to see who makes it
through, because online businesses can be expensive to get off
the ground. The business is based on marketing," said Fernando
Henar, president of CEJ, a Spanish organisation for bingo
companies.
Most online gambling will not attract taxes on individual
bets but firms will instead face a gross profit tax of between
10 percent and 25 percent.
Spain's outgoing central bank chief warned on Wednesday that
the country's tax income may fall short, as it struggles to
refinance 98 billion euros of debt and fund a deficit of 52
billion euros.
Although the amount of tax likely to be raised from online
betting will be small in comparison, it is still a useful source
of income in a country where a love of sports and of football in
particular has drawn gambling groups in the last few years, with
participation fuelled by the growth of tablet computers and
smart phones.
Across Spain's gambling sector as a whole, the amount of
money played rose by more than 7 billion euros from 2008 to
2010, standing at 27.3 billion euros in that year, the most
recent official data showed.
However, the economic crisis is making gamblers more
cautious. Sportingbet, whose main European markets are in Spain
and Greece, said on Wednesday that average bet size in the
region had halved over the past two years to 9 pounds ($14).
TAX GRAB
Under intense pressure to rein in its deficit, the Spanish
government has already raked in some cash by levying
retrospective taxes on existing operators, citing decades-old
decrees.
Keen to ensure they qualify for the new licences, companies
including Sportingbet and Bwin - sponsor of top Spanish football
club Real Madrid - have agreed to pay around 70 million euros of
back taxes so far.
For Sportingbet and Bwin, Spain represents a chunky slice of
revenue, and even those with limited exposure to date regard it
as an important market with growth potential.
That has helped ease the pain of the back-tax grab - a move
Spain has described as separate from the licencing process, but
which several sources familiar with the sector said left
companies with no choice in order to qualify.
The tax demands landed after the Conservative party ousted
Spain's Socialist government in a landslide election last
November, just as the euro zone crisis deepened.
Companies had originally started paying tax in May 2011,
when the new gaming law was first passed, but, under pressure
from domestic operators, authorities later asked companies to
cough up retrospective taxes, citing decrees from as far back as
1966 and 1977.
"It is a shame this was done to take advantage of the
opportunity of licences being launched," said Albert Agustinoy,
a lawyer with DLA Piper in Madrid. "It damages the perception of
Spain as a trustworthy place to do business."
Fighting the move would have led to lengthy court battles
most saw as not worth waging, Agustinoy added, though analysts
at Peel Hunt said this week that some groups could yet challenge
the tax authorities.
Spain is also considering revising tax laws to encourage
U.S. group Las Vegas Sands to build a 'EuroVegas' $35
billion casino complex in either Madrid or Barcelona
.
Potentially half the size of the Las Vegas Strip, it is a
project that has left Spanish politicians salivating.
($1 = 0.7976 euro = 0.6378 pound)
(Additional reporting by Rodrigo de Miguel in Madrid and Keith
Weir in London; Editing by Erica Billingham)