By Paul Day

MADRID, Nov 15 Spain's Treasury paid levels not seen since 1997 to sell 3.2 billion euros ($4.4 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday as failing investor confidence in euro leaders' ability to handle the debt crisis forced up risk premiums.

Spain saw solid demand for both bills, at the high end of the its target range of between 2.5 billion and 3.5 billion euros of the two bills.

But the higher costs of borrowing reflected market moves that pushed Spanish 10-year bond yields to their highest since August, driven by concerns that Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, will need a bailout.

General elections in Spain on Sunday, which the centre-right is expected to win comfortably, have also stoked uncertainty.

"If the new government needs to borrow at these levels for the short term it won't be so bad and they'll be hoping a new wave of measures will help calm things down. There is a risk, of course, this won't happen ... while there are fears of Italy or Spain needing a bailout, it's difficult to see yields falling," economist at Capital Economics Ben May said.

A more serious test of Spain's ability to borrow will be an auction on Thursday of between 3 billion and 4 billion euros of a new benchmark 10-bond bond due Jan. 31 2022 with a 5.85 percent coupon.

On Tuesday, the Treasury sold 2.6 billion euros of the 12-month T-bill at an average yield of 5.022 percent compared to 3.608 percent in September, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.1, below 2.3 previously.

The 18-month T-bill sold 558 million euros at an average yield of 5.159 percent after 3.801 percent a month earlier. The bills were 6 times subscribed compared to 4.3 times in October.

($1 = 0.734 Euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; editing by Patrick Graham)