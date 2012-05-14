(Adds background, comment)
* Yields rise on 12-, 18-mth bills from April
* Premium on 10-year debt vs Bunds hits euro-era high
* Investors doubt bank reform offers long-term solution
* Greek political deadlock also weighs on periphery
By Paul Day
MADRID, May 14 Spain's short-term debt costs
rose on Monday and its benchmark premium over German bonds hit a
euro era high, with Madrid's newest banking sector clean-up
failing to allay the concerns of investors also unnerved by
political deadlock in Greece.
The Treasury raised 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in 12-
and 18-month Treasury bills, just under the top of the targeted
range. Yields on the shorter paper rose by around a seventh from
the last primary auction in April to just under 3 percent.
Addressing a problem at the heart of the euro zone debt
crisis, Spain's government on Friday announced its second
financial sector reform in three months to calm market fears
that the country's banks face an unbridgeable funding gap.
The lenders were told to put aside 30 billion euros in funds
to cover soured loans to property developers, above and beyond
54 billion euros of provisioning against toxic real estate
assets ordered in February.
But with the country struggling to meet deficit reduction
targets and facing recession and massive unemployment, investors
doubted that a long-term solution had been found.
"Slightly disappointing couple of auctions, with a weak
cover in both and shy of the maximum target. In the current
environment in Spain in the banking sector and the extra
provisions being asked, these auctions are not really a great
source of confidence for the market," said Mark Miller,
economist at Capital Economics.
The premium investors demand to hold ten-year Spanish over
the equivalent Bund to its highest level since the introduction
of the euro on Monday at around 483 basis points.
European shares also traded sharply lower as Greece's
failure to form a government left the country's future
membership of the euro zone uncertain.
Spain sold 2.2 billion euros of 12-month T-bills at a yield
of 2.985 percent, up from 2.623 percent last month, and with the
bills 1.8 times subscribed, compared with 2.9 times in April.
The Treasury auctioned 711 million euros of 18-month bills
at a rate of 3.302 percent, after 3.110 percent last month. The
bid-to-cover ratio was 3.2, again lower than April's 3.8.
Spain faces a tougher test on Thursday when it sells 3- and
4-year bonds, where it may need to rely on domestic buyers to
get the bonds away, with foreign investors put off by concern
about the country's longer-term stability.
Spain has already reached over half of its total gross debt
issuance target this year, taking advantage of cheap liquidity
from two European Central Bank 3-year loan tenders in December
and February worth over 1 trillion euros.
Domestic banks have sharply increased their exposure to
Spanish sovereign debt since the ECB liquidity measures, while
international banks now hold a smaller proportion of Spanish
bonds.
($1 = 0.7726 euros)
