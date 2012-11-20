MADRID Nov 20 Spain sold 4.9 billion euros
($6.3 billion) of short-term debt on Tuesday, with yields
similar to a month ago and holding at high levels due to Spain's
grim economic outlook.
The treasury sold 4.2 billion euros of a 12-month bill and
713 million euros of an 18-month bill. Together they beat the
government's target, which was to issue 3.5 billion to 4.5
billion euros.
The average yield on the 12-month bill was 2.797 percent,
down slightly from 2.823 percent at the previous auction, and it
was 3.034 percent on the 18-month paper, up from 3.022 percent
in October.
The 18-month bill saw the strongest demand, with a
bid-to-cover ratio of 5.7 after 3.0 at the last auction, while
the 12-month bill was 2.1 times subscribed after 2.7 times in
October.