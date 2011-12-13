* Spain debt costs fall almost 1 pct point vs Nov

* Belgian yields also drop sharply at T-bill sale

* Greece yields rise at 6-mth T-bill auction

* EU rescue fund bill sale sees good take up (Adds EFSF sale, comment)

By Paul Day and Robert-Jan Bartunek

MADRID, Dec 13 Borrowing costs for Spain and Belgium fell on Tuesday and the euro zone's rescue fund sold its first short-term debt although markets remained nervous as measures agreed by EU leaders failed to assuage fears that euro zone states will be downgraded.

The debt sales came after Monday's Italian auction at which Rome paid near record-high levels for one-year paper following a fiscal pact agreed at a summit on Friday that was seen as not bold enough to halt the debt crisis now in its third year.

Spain saw strong demand for its sale of 12- and 18-month Treasury bills, with bids of more than 18 billion euros for the nearly 5 billion euros of debt sold, but yields stayed painfully high as markets braced for threatened sovereign rating cuts.

Madrid paid less to borrow than at the last such sale in November, when yields leapt to a 14-year high, but levels were otherwise higher than had been seen at a comparable auction since 2007. Its benchmark 10-year bond fell in value in a sign that Tuesday's auctions had done little to alleviate concerns.

"While representing a clear improvement on the last auctions, today's yields remain elevated and hence, in terms of contagion risk, these sales represent a temporary stay of execution," said Richard McGuire, senior fixed income analyst at Rabobank.

"For a more lasting improvement in Spanish debt sustainability, a circuit breaker at a systemic level is required."

Leaders at Friday's European Union summit agreed a raft of measures to strengthen budgetary discipline but the accord has received a lukewarm welcome from investors who doubt the strength of the financial backstop against further turbulence.

Markets had hoped for moves that would prompt the European Central Bank to step up its bond buying.

The European Financial Stability Facility (EFSF), which saw good take up of its first three-month bills, could face funding difficulties of its own if rating agency Standard & Poor's downgrades the 15 euro zone states it currently has on watch.

The EFSF's top-notch rating rests on those of the countries that underwrite it, six of which, including Germany and France, are rated triple-A.

The bailout fund's initial auction of short-dated debt was nevertheless well received, analysts said.

"This is a successful debut," said UniCredit analyst Kornelius Purps.

"Demand was healthy. The reason for this is a considerably higher yield measured against comparable German bonds."

The EFSF sold 1.972 billion euros of three-month bills on Tuesday with a bid-to-cover ratio of 3.2 and a weighted average yield of 0.2222 percent.

Set up in May last year to help the euro zone tackle the sovereign debt crisis, the EFSF said on Dec. 7 it would start selling short-term debt to increase its funding flexibility.

In November, the bailout fund saw its cost of funds at a 3 billion euro 10-year bond sale shoot up by 90 basis points from a previous transaction of similar tenor, with the sale -- on behalf of bailout recipient Ireland -- only just covered.

BELGIUM BUOYED

Strong demand for a Belgian auction was buoyed by the formation of a new government last week after months of wrangling between political parties.

Yields on Belgium's short-term debt dropped more than 140 basis points from a month earlier, to 0.78 percent, when it raised 1.1 billion euros via a March 2012 T-bill.

Greek funding costs rose slightly at a sale of 1.625 billion euros of six-month T-bills on Tuesday. It paid 4.95 percent to borrow, up from 4.89 percent at the last such auction on Nov. 8.

The unconvincing outcome of the summit, at which Britain blocked changes to the EU treaty, forcing euro zone countries to negotiate a fiscal accord outside the Union, and worries about potential downgrades, hung over all four debt sales.

Moody's has said it will review the ratings of all 27 EU members early next year while the third biggest rating agency, Fitch, said the summit's failure to provide a comprehensive solution to the crisis had increased pressure on euro zone sovereign ratings.

The fall in yields at Spain's auction will give heart to the Treasury for when it returns to longer-term debt markets on Thursday to raise up to 3.5 billion euros in three bonds maturing in 2020, 2021 and 2016. Italy is also due to auction five-year debt this week, with its cost of funds seen rising.

The average yield on Spain's 12-month issue was 4.05 percent, compared with 5.022 percent last month, and it was 4.226 percent on the 18-month bill, after 5.159 percent in November.

The distinct nature of the two sales make them difficult to compare directly, however.

"This is defensive, this is balance sheet paper, there may be the odd FX reserve manager who has looked at it and picked them up ... it doesn't really tell us how the auctions on Thursday are going to go," strategist at Monument Securities in London, Marc Ostwald said. ($1 = 0.7567 euros) (Reporting by Paul Day; Additional reporting by London debt desk, Rene Wagner; Editing by Catherine Evans)