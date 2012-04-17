(Fixes garble in paragraph 2)
* Treasury sells 3.2 billion euros of bills, above target
* Yields jump from last sale March 20
* Key test of Spain's debt Thursday at bond sale
MADRID, April 17 Spain's short-term borrowing
costs jumped at a sale of more than 3 billion euros of
short-term government debt on Tuesday, reflecting fears about
the country's finances and boding ill for a key long-term debt
auction later in the week.
The Spanish Treasury sold 3.2 billion euros of 12 and
18-month bills, just above its target range of 2-3 billion in
sales - solid demand from investors a day after the country's
key 10-year bond yield hit a five-month high above 6 percent.
But it was forced to pay a stiff premium compared with a
month ago. The yield on the 12-month bill was 2.623 percent
compared with 1.418 percent at the last sale on March 20, and
3.110 percent on the 18-month bill, up from 1.711 last month.
The sales were in sharp contrast to the country's debt
auctions in the first quarter of the year as banks, backed by a
wall of cheap European Central Bank cash, put some of it to work
in debt of countries at the fringes of the euro zone.
The next big test is the auction of longer-term paper on
Thursday.
"The key was again domestic bank bidding ... But it doesn't
change the bigger picture too much. The key will be the bond
auction on Thursday," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at
DZ Bank.
Spain has eased its debt problem somewhat by selling close
to 50 percent of its planned issuance of medium and long-term
debt for the year, which will give the Treasury some comfort
even if yields will likely rise at Thursday's bond sales.
International investors continue to steer clear from Spain's
debt, leaving domestic banks as the main buyers.
At the end of February, non-residents held 42 percent of
Spanish public debt, the lowest level since 2007 and down from
50 percent in December, Treasury figures show.
Analysts said national banks continued to support the
auctions. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor
demand was 2.9 on the 12-month bill, compared with 2.1 last
time, and was 3.8 on the 18-month bill, up from 2.9 in March.
Yet this was not seen as necessarily positive for Thursday.
"Overall, these results are unlikely to provide any
impediment to the current bid tone in peripherals but they do
not guarantee a positive outcome as regards the more important
litmus test for Spanish investor appetite looming in the form of
Thursday's sales," said Richard McGuire, at Rabobank.
(Additional reporting by London government bonds desk. Editing
by Jeremy Gaunt.)