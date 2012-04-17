(Recasts, adds Bank of Spain)
* Bank of Spain governor says budget consolidation key
* Treasury sells 3.2 billion euros of bills, above target
* Yields jump from last sale March 20
* Key test of Spain's debt Thursday at bond sale
By Nigel Davies and Paul Day
MADRID, April 17 Spain's government must be
ready to take further measures to ensure strict budget deficit
targets are met, the Bank of Spain governor said on Tuesday,
hours after debt costs leapt at a primary auction on sliding
confidence in the country's finances.
Short-term borrowing costs almost doubled from a month
earlier at a sale of more than 3 billion euros ($3.92 billion)
of short-term government debt on Tuesday, as investors sought
safe haven alternatives.
This was a bad sign for a longer-term auction on Thursday
although good demand at Tuesday's sale helped nudge 10-year bond
yields back below the dangerous six percent threshold they
passed on Monday.
Speaking before parliament's budget committee, Bank of Spain
Governor Miguel Angel Fernandez Ordonez said the centre-right
government's deficit-deflating austerity measures were essential
to regain confidence.
"The tensions we have once again experienced in recent weeks
are powerful reminder that the crisis is still far from over and
that our economy's situation remains a particular cause for
concern in Europe," Ordonez said.
Spain's government is fighting to convince sceptical markets
it can reduce one of the highest budget deficits in the euro
zone as the economy slips into recession amid huge unemployment.
The chairman of euro zone finance ministers Jean-Claude
Juncker on Tuesday became the latest senior European official to
dismiss suggestions Spain might need a bailout, saying its
fiscal consolidation was impressive and reforms were going well.
"I would like to invite financial markets to behave in a
rational way," he said. "Spain is on track."
Ordonez also ruled out the need for a rescue package and
said a new three-year financing operation from the European
Central Bank was not being planned, but everything was possible.
The central government 2012 budget, passed last month, aims
to make savings of 27 billion euros through spending cuts and
tax hikes.
Ordonez warned there were risks the budget's revenue and
savings goals would fall short. He said more would have to be
done, including further, deeply unpopular, tax increases, if
signs were to appear the deficit target would not be met.
"The scale of adjustment required in our country is so great
that we need to make use of all the instruments available,
including taxes," Ordonez said.
A constitutional change to ensure budget consolidation at a
central government level and for the highly devolved 17-regional
governments, largely blamed for the 2011 slippage, must be
applied, he said.
"The current budgetary imbalance has become one of the main
obstacles to growth of the Spanish economy. Correcting it is
urgent and unavoidable," the governor said.
STIFF PREMIUM
Spain was forced to pay a stiff premium compared with a
month ago when it sold 3.2 billion euros of 12- and 18-month
T-bills on Tuesday a day after the country's key 10-year bond
yield hit a five-month high above 6 percent.
The yield on the 12-month bill was 2.623 percent compared
with 1.418 percent at the last sale on March 20, and 3.110
percent on the 18-month bill, up from 1.711 last month.
The sales were in sharp contrast to the country's debt
auctions in the first quarter of the year as banks, backed by a
wall of cheap European Central Bank cash, put some of it to work
in debt of countries at the fringes of the euro zone.
The next big test is the auction of longer-term paper on
Thursday.
"The key was again domestic bank bidding ... But it doesn't
change the bigger picture too much. The key will be the bond
auction on Thursday," said Michael Leister, rate strategist at
DZ Bank.
Spain has eased its debt problem somewhat by selling almost
half its planned issuance of medium and long-term debt for the
year, which gave the treasury some comfort even though yields
will likely rise at Thursday's bond sales.
"The Treasury has covered 47 percent of its gross medium and
long-term financing needs this year (85.9 billion euros), so it
has not been forced to raise more money today, in a cautious
strategy which will be maintained over the next months," a
treasury statement said. "The strong demand indicates the market
remains confident in the Spanish economy."
But international investors continue to steer clear from
Spain's debt, leaving domestic banks as the main buyers.
"Spain likely has a few quarters at best in order to right
the negative sentiment that dominates right now," ING rate
strategist Padhraic Garvey said.
"Investor flows will remain key here ... Spain remains the
big negative sentiment play over the coming months."
At the end of February, non-residents held 42 percent of
Spanish public debt, the lowest level since 2007 and down from
50 percent in December, treasury figures show.
Analysts said national banks continued to support the
auctions. The bid-to-cover ratio, an indicator of investor
demand was 2.9 on the 12-month bill, compared with 2.1 last
time, and was 3.8 on the 18-month bill, up from 2.9 in March.
($1 = 0.7656 euros)
(Additional reporting by London government bonds desk; editing
by Julien Toyer and Philippa Fletcher)