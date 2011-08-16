* Spain Treasury sells 5.7 bln euros of T-bills, yields fall
* ECB's bond buying eases pressure on periphery
* Greece, Belgium also see costs fall at debt sales
By Nigel Davies
MADRID, Aug 16 Hefty Spanish short-term debt
sales went smoothly on Tuesday after bond buying by the European
Central Bank eased concerns financing costs would be left to
spiral to unsustainable levels for the bloc's weaker economies.
Spain's Treasury sold 4.15 billion euros ($5.85 billion) of
12-month T-bills, and 1.54 billion euros of 18-month bills,
which together were at the top end of its 5-6 billion euro
target, and up from 4.4 billion euros sold last month.
The Treasury's path was assisted by the ECB's move to buy 22
billion euros of euro zone debt in the past week as it attempts
to ensure the debt crisis does not engulf Italy and Spain, the
bloc's third and fourth largest economies.
Fellow struggler Greece sold 1.3 billion euros of
three-month T-bills, also at lower yields compared with the
previous auction, while heavily indebted Belgium saw its
financing costs on its three-month paper fall to their lowest
level since February.
Analysts said the Spanish auction was well supported, but
the ECB was a key factor in shrinking financing costs.
"The cost of funding is around 30-35 basis points down,
clearly an indirect effect of the ECB going into the market
buying Spanish bonds," said Chiara Cremonesi, analyst at
UniCredit.
The bills drew comfortable demand from investors, even if
concerns over the outlook for Spain, hampered by weak growth and
a big public deficit, persist.
Official data showed Spain's economy grew by 0.2 percent
between April and June on a quarterly basis, down from 0.3
percent in the first quarter.
Yields on the Spanish sales fell from the last time they
were both sold in mid-July.
The average yield on the 12-month bill was 3.335 percent,
down from 3.702 percent last month, and 3.592 percent on the
18-month issue, down from 3.912 percent in July.
Yields on Spain's key 10-year bonds rose close to 6.5
percent at the beginning of August over fears that euro zone
policymarkers were acting too slowly to end a spiralling crisis.
They have now fallen to around 5 percent after the ECB restarted
its bond-buying scheme.
BELGIUM COSTS DROP
Belgium's debt agency took advantage of more favourable
market conditions, selling 3 billion euros of treasury bills at
their lowest borrowing costs since February.
The average yield for three-month treasury bills fell to
0.879 percent from 1.146 percent at the previous auction at the
beginning of August. For the 12-month bills, the average yield
fell to 1.113 percent from 1.884 percent at an auction in July.
The decline comes as investors look for less risky assets in
the financial crisis, ING economist Philippe Ledent said.
"Paradoxically, what we have seen is that with the financial
turmoil of last week, in fact the debt, including the short-term
debt, of states, seems to be much appreciated due to a higher
risk aversion," he said.
Greece's debt agency sold 1.3 billion euros of three-month
paper, with yields down by 8 basis points to 4.5 percent.
