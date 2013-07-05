BRIEF-Highland Copper increased size of non-brokered private placement to 265 million units
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
MADRID, July 5 Spain said on Friday it had no reason to apologise to Bolivia over an incident earlier this week when Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was diverted on suspicions that fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.
"Spain doesn't have to ask pardon in anyway because its airspace was never closed," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo in an interview on state television.
* Highland copper announces increase to previously announced private placement
* Under amended terms, Beacon Securities Limited shall purchase 32 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.