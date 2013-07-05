MADRID, July 5 Spain said on Friday it had no reason to apologise to Bolivia over an incident earlier this week when Bolivian President Evo Morales' plane was diverted on suspicions that fugitive U.S. spy agency contractor Edward Snowden was aboard.

"Spain doesn't have to ask pardon in anyway because its airspace was never closed," said Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Garcia-Margallo in an interview on state television.