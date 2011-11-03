MADRID Nov 3 Spain's Treasury sold 4.5 billion euros ($6.2 billion) of bonds due to mature in 2014 and 2016 on Thursday, at the top end of the targetted range and at higher yields than previous auctions of similar paper.

Spain sold 1.56 billion euros of the bond maturing Jan. 31, 2014 at an average yield of 4.270 percent and at a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.7.

The Treasury sold 2.93 billion euros of a bond maturing Oct. 31, 2016 with a yield of 4.848 percent, up from its last outing Sept. 1 when it had an average yield of 4.489 percent, and was 1.6 times subscribed after a bid-to-cover ratio of 1.8 in September. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Madrid Newsroom; Writing by Paul Day)