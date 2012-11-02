MADRID Nov 2 Spain's Treasury said on Friday it would issue a new benchmark reference bond, due Jan. 31, 2018, with a 4.5 percent coupon, at auction on Nov. 8.

Spain will also reopen a bond due Oct. 31, 2015, with a 3.75 percent coupon and another due July 30, 2032 with a 5.75 percent coupon at the same auction.

The Treasury will announce the targeted size of the triple-bond auction on Monday at around 1300 GMT.