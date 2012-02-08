LONDON, Feb 8 (IFR) - The order book for Spain's tap of its January 2022 issue is in excess of EUR4.5bn, according to one of the lead managers on the trade.

The issuer is looking to raise between EUR2bn and EUR3bn.

Barclays Capital, BBVA, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Santander and SG were mandated this morning for the tap which is the first time since March 2011 that Spain has gone down the syndication route.

Guidance is unchanged at 35bp area over the outstanding April 2021 issue. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Alex Chambers)