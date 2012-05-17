* Spain to auction two bonds maturing in 2015, one in 2016
* Treasury aims to raise between 1.5 bln-2.5 bln euros
* Yields to rise sharply from previous sales
* Auction results due at around 0840
By Paul Day
MADRID, May 17 Spain's medium-term borrowing
costs will rise sharply at auction on Thursday, with concerns
over the health of the recession-hit country's banking sector
heightened by fears that Greece may leave the euro zone.
The Treasury aims to sell between 1.5 billion and 2.5
billion euros ($1.9 billion-$3.2 billion) of sovereign bonds
expiring in 2015 and 2016.
But with nervous investors dropping assets from euro zone
periphery countries like Spain, finding buyers may prove
expensive, and it could pay around 5 percent on the longest bond
- half as much again as in March.
"Market sentiment remains fragile. Combined with the weak
macro backdrop, concern about political paralysis in Greece and
the need to support the Spanish banking sector, risk aversion is
rising," Peter Goves, a strategist at Citi, said.
Deepening political and economic turmoil in Greece following
an indecisive parliamentary election that showed growing voter
resistance to European-imposed conditions for aid has fuelled
expectations the country will quit the single currency.
Spain, meanwhile, has reached more than half of its debt
issuance target this year, though Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy
warned on Wednesday the Treasury faced trouble financing itself
at a reasonable rate following the recent spike in yields.
The risk premium investors demand to hold Spanish over
German debt rose to a euro-era high on Wednesday of over 500
basis points though later fell after German Chancellor Angela
Merkel said she wanted Greece to stay in the monetary union.
AFTER THE FEAST?
Spanish bond yields eased from euro-era highs hit in
November after the European Central Bank flooded financial
markets with cheap 3-year credit lines (LTROs) in December and
February.
But with liquidity running thin and Spain's banks, which
gorged on sovereign debt in the first few months of the year,
forced to raise new capital under a reform of the sector
introduced on Friday, demand for debt has fallen.
In the secondary debt market - a guide of how much investors
can expect to pay at auction - yields of the three bonds on
offer were significantly higher on Wednesday than at previous
auctions of the same maturities.
On the bond maturing in January 2015, secondary market
yields stood at around 4.3 percent after an average yield of
2.89 percent on April 4, while the July 2015 bond was trading at
around 4.75 percent after 4.037 percent on May 3.
The longest maturity paper, April 2016, was trading on
Wednesday at around 5 percent, above an average yield of 3.374
percent during a primary auction on March 15.
Despite the banking sector reform, demanded by investors
that fear banks face billions of euros of potential losses from
exposure to a burst property bubble, bondholders have
intensified the selloff over fears of contagion from Greece.
"Contagion is back with a vengeance. (Wednesday's) sharp
rise in Spanish and Italian spreads is a foretaste of things to
come...This is the most dangerous period for Spanish and Italian
bond markets since the height of the euro zone crisis last
November," said Nicholas Spiro of Spiro Sovereign Strategy.
And as it struggles to reduce one of the highest public
deficits in the euro zone through deep cuts to public spending
and tax hikes, the government will confirm on Thursday that
Spain's economy has slipped into its second recession since
2009.
($1 = 0.7828 euros)
