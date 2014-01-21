BRIEF-WPT Industrial REIT qtrly AFFO per unit $0.203
LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday mandated Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale for the sale of a new 10-year euro bond.
The offering, tipped to be benchmark in size, will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the bankers on the deal said.
BOSTON, March 15 A North Korean hacking group known as Lazarus was likely behind a recent cyber campaign targeting organizations in 31 countries, following high-profile attacks on Bangladesh Bank, Sony and South Korea, cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Wednesday.
