LONDON, Jan 21 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday mandated Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale for the sale of a new 10-year euro bond.

The offering, tipped to be benchmark in size, will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions, one of the bankers on the deal said.

