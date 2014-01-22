LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has opened order books on its new 10-year bond with guidance set at mid-swaps plus 185bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.

Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday mandated Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale to manage the syndicated sale, maturing in April 2024.

The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)