BRIEF-Aflac CEO Daniel Amos' 2016 compensation $20.4 mln vs $20 mln in 2015
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain has opened order books on its new 10-year bond with guidance set at mid-swaps plus 185bp area, said a bank managing the deal on Wednesday.
Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, on Tuesday mandated Barclays, BBVA, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, Santander and Societe Generale to manage the syndicated sale, maturing in April 2024.
The deal is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Nippon life insurance seeks to double net profit from its group businesses to about 70 billion yen by fiscal 2020-nikkei