LONDON, Jan 22 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, will price a new EUR7bn 10-year syndicated bond later on Tuesday, after receiving orders approaching EUR23bn.

The bonds will be priced at a spread of mid-swaps plus 365bp, inside official guidance of plus 370bp area and after initial price thoughts of plus 375bp area.

Lead banks - Barclays, BBVA, Citi, Goldman Sachs and Santander - will price the deal on Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Julian Baker)