LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Spain is preparing to issue a bond denominated in US dollars, possibly as early as this week, market sources said on Tuesday.

The eurozone peripheral sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is working to get the appropriate documentation in place for a possible five-year deal, building on feedback from US investors during a roadshow last week.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Finance declined to comment. (Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)