(Adds background, investor comment)
By John Geddie
LONDON, Feb 19 (IFR) - Spain is preparing to issue a bond
denominated in US dollars, possibly as early as this week,
market sources said on Tuesday.
The eurozone peripheral sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is
working to get the appropriate documentation in place for a
possible five-year deal, building on feedback from US investors
during a roadshow last week.
"It seems like Spain wants to have a crack at dollars," said
one bank origination official.
"It makes sense because our sales force in the US is saying
there is definite interest for a dollar deal out of Spain."
Another market source said that Spain was looking but did
not think it had yet awarded a bond mandate. A spokesperson for
the Spanish Ministry of Economy and Finance declined to comment.
A SIDESHOW
The dollar market will enable Spain to diversify its
investor base and tap into the largest community of yield-hungry
emerging markets funds.
Eurozone peer Slovenia managed to do exactly that late last
year, issuing a USD2.25bn 10-year bond in line with where its
equivalent euro bonds were trading.
But while Slovenia was forced to dollars after euro
investors shunned the country, Spain finds itself in a much
stronger position.
Spain has already made significant inroads into its hefty
EUR120bn funding programme for 2013, raising EUR22bn via a
syndicated 10-year bond and a handful of auctions.
"It will be a sideshow, an opportunistic deal to relieve a
bit of funding pressure...but Spain still need to be cognisant
of the need for support from their home market," said a
sovereign bond portfolio manager at a London-based fixed income
fund.
"That said, if it came at the right levels and was
attractively priced we would definitely look at investing in a
dollar deal from Spain," he added.
Spain last issued a dollar-denominated bond back in
September 2009 - a USD2.5bn 3-year priced at mid-swaps plus 18bp
via Barclays, Credit Suisse and Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by John Geddie; editing by Alex Chambers)