By John Geddie
LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain is gearing up
for one of its heaviest days of debt issuance of the year with a
10-year syndicated bond and a T-bill sale.
The sovereign, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has started marketing
the new euro-denominated bond at mid-swaps plus 285bp area,
while the planned issue of six- and 12-month bills is expected
to begin imminently on Tuesday morning.
Typically, countries avoid holding auctions and syndications
on the same day because of the supply pressure on the market,
but Spain has been successful with this strategy before.
Back in January - the last time Spain sold a new bond via
syndication - it managed to offload a EUR7bn 10-year and three-
and six-months bills, raising over EUR10bn on the same day.
"It shouldn't be a problem because typically the buyers of
bills and bonds are a different group of investors," said
Alexander Aldinger, an analyst at Commerzbank.
Based on recent issuance, and the amount Spain has completed
of its funding programme to date, Commerzbank estimates the
syndicated deal will be sized at around EUR4-5bn.
Spain has already issued nearly half of its hefty EUR120bn
funding programme for 2013, including EUR4.6bn of debt sold last
Thursday via taps of three bonds.
The 10-year in January was one of the largest single-tranche
bond sales from a sovereign since the onset of the eurozone
crisis.
Even though Spain's economy shrank for the seventh straight
quarter last month, appetite for its debt has been fuelled by
cash-rich investors seeking higher returns in expectation of the
ECB rate cut at the start of May.
Yields on 10-year Spanish paper topped 5% at the start of
the year, but hit a low of 4.034% in early May, according to
Tradeweb data.
Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs
and Santander are managing the 10-year bond sale.
