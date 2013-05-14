(Corrects day to Tuesday from Thursday in first paragraph)

By John Geddie

LONDON, May 14 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has officially opened order books on its 10-year euro bond sale after receiving over EUR14bn of indications of interest from investors, banks managing the deal said on Tuesday.

Official guidance has been set at mid-swaps plus 280bp area, from initial price thoughts of mid-swaps plus 285bp.

Earlier on Tuesday, Spain sold over EUR4bn in six- and 12-month T-Bills at the lowest yields in over three years.

The 10-year bond, announced on Monday, is expected to price later on Tuesday via joint lead managers Barclays, CaixaBank, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Santander. (Reporting by John Geddie, IFR Markets; editing by Natalie Harrison)