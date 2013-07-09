LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, has collected around EUR4bn of indications of interest from investors for its new 15-year bond and has opened order books, said a bank managing the deal on Tuesday.

Official guidance is unchanged from initial price thoughts at mid-swaps plus 280bp area via lead banks BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and SG CIB.

Based on where Spain's outstanding bonds were trading when the deal was announced on Monday, the new issue offers some 5bp of premium, according to Reuters pricing data.

The deal will price later on Tuesday, and will be for a minimum of EUR3bn, said a banker close to the deal.

Spain has already issued two EUR7bn 10-year deals and a USD2bn five-year bond year-to-date, but the new bond will mark its longest-dated issue since March 2011. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)