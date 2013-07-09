BRIEF-HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
* HCI Group announces pricing of $125 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2037
LONDON, July 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB, is set to price a EUR3.5bn 15-year bond at mid-swaps plus 280bp later on Tuesday after receiving orders in excess of EUR7.5bn, a banker managing the deal said.
The final spread is unchanged from guidance and initial price thoughts, and indicates that the bond will price to yield around 5.2% later on Tuesday.
BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Credit Agricole CIB, Credit Suisse and Societe Generale are managing the deal, Spain's longest-dated issue since March 2011. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Intelsat to shed up to $3.6 bln of debt (Adds details, updates shares)
BUDAPEST, Feb 28 Hungary's central bank maintained its dovish bias on Tuesday, reaffirming in its monthly policy statement a readiness "to ease monetary conditions further using unconventional, targeted instruments" if needed to meet its inflation target.