LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), is set to launch a new 31-year bond by syndication in the near future, subject to market conditions, said a bank mandated on the deal on Tuesday.

Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM have been hired to managed the sale of the new euro reference maturing on 31 Oct 2044. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)