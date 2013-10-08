BRIEF-Bahrain's Arab Banking Corp appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European, American operations
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
LONDON, Oct 8 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), is set to launch a new 31-year bond by syndication in the near future, subject to market conditions, said a bank mandated on the deal on Tuesday.
Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM have been hired to managed the sale of the new euro reference maturing on 31 Oct 2044. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
* Appoints Paul Jenniengs as CEO for European and American operations Source: (http://bit.ly/2lLcLx9) Further company coverage: )
DUBAI, March 5 Dubai Financial Market (DFM) , the emirate's main stock exchange, launched a trading platform for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on Sunday in an effort to encourage the listing of more such funds by improving liquidity.
DUBAI, March 5 (TRPN) - Dubai-based developer Emaar Properties PJSC said on Sunday that it has hired a new chief executive to head development.