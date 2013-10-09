BRIEF-Mah Sing Group Bhd posts quarterly profit attributable 85.6 million rgt
* Qtrly revenue 742.2 million rgt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, Oct 9 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Spain, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB/A(low), has set initial price thoughts on its new 31-year benchmark at mid-swaps plus 255bp area, said a bank mandated on the deal on Wednesday.
Barclays, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CaixaBank, Citigroup and Santander GBM are gathering interest from investors on the October 2044 bond, and expect to price the deal later on Wednesday. (Reporting by John Geddie, editing by Julian Baker)
HONG KONG, Feb 28 CIMB Group Holdings Bhd , the second-largest lender by assets in Malaysia, on Tuesday reported a 3.5 percent increase in fourth-quarter net profit, helped by a surge in loan demand in its home market as well as in Indonesia and Thailand.
VANCOUVER, Feb 28 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - One of Africa's largest palm oil companies that is majority-owned by the British government through foreign aid funding has failed to meet a promise to improve housing for its Congolese workers or pay them on time, investigations have revealed.